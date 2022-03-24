Police hunt for Seamer man John Dodds wanted on recall to prison
A Seamer man who breached his licence conditions following release from jail is now wanted on recall to prison.
By George Buksmann
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 4:02 pm
North Yorkshire Police is carrying out extensive enquiries to find 69-year-old John Dodds.
Mr Dodds is dscribed as white, around 5ft 9 inches tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen Mr Dodds or has worked with him, or knows his whereabouts, to come forward with information.
Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 and quote police reference number: 12220006037.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.