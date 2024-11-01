Police in Bridlington arrest 46-year-old man on suspicion of drug dealing
The man was detained in the town centre amid reports of drug dealing on the morning of Thursday October 31.
A quantity of suspected class A drugs was found, leading to his arrest for possession with intent to supply.
The man was granted bail while officers continue their investigation.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We are committed to keeping our town safe and actively targeting drug supply networks.
“If you have any information on suspicious activity, please report it by calling 101, contact your local policing team or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.
“Together, we can make a difference!”