Police in Bridlington arrest 46-year-old man on suspicion of drug dealing

A man ha been arrested in Bridlington for possession with intent to supply

A 46-year-old Bridlington man has been arrested for possession with intent to supply in Bridlington town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was detained in the town centre amid reports of drug dealing on the morning of Thursday October 31.

A quantity of suspected class A drugs was found, leading to his arrest for possession with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was granted bail while officers continue their investigation.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We are committed to keeping our town safe and actively targeting drug supply networks.

“If you have any information on suspicious activity, please report it by calling 101, contact your local policing team or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

“Together, we can make a difference!”