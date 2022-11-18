Police in Bridlington confiscate E-scooter being ridden on the pavement

A post on the Humberside Police Facebook page read “Legislation at present means that an E-Scooter is covered under the same laws as a motor vehicle - meaning it needs insurance and tax, and must conform to all the same construction standards as any other motor vehicle.

“This means it cannot be used in any public space, including roads and footpaths without the appropriate paperwork in place, which at present is very difficult to obtain in practice.

“We understand that this is a debated issue at present, and we will always seek to educate and advise on the matter before taking any action.

Police in Bridlington have confiscated the E-scooter which was being ridden on the pavement

"Unfortunately the user of this E-Scooter had been warned previously and was still seen by officers using it on the pavement.”