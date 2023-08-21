The car was described as having a very bald tyre

Neighbourhoods Inspector Beadman and Sgt 2052 Almond came across the vehicle while on patrol in the town.

They stopped the vehicle (pictured) which was being driven without any insurance, it also had a very bald tyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was seized, subsequently recovered and the driver was reported for driving offences.

The duo then detained a male who was wanted in the town centre.

He was subsequently taken to the cells by patrol collegues.