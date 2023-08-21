News you can trust since 1882
Police in Bridlington seize vehicle being driven without insurance

Police in Bridlington have seized a vehicle which was being driven without insurance.
By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 08:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 08:39 BST
The car was described as having a very bald tyreThe car was described as having a very bald tyre
The car was described as having a very bald tyre

Neighbourhoods Inspector Beadman and Sgt 2052 Almond came across the vehicle while on patrol in the town.

They stopped the vehicle (pictured) which was being driven without any insurance, it also had a very bald tyre.

The vehicle was seized, subsequently recovered and the driver was reported for driving offences.

The duo then detained a male who was wanted in the town centre.

He was subsequently taken to the cells by patrol collegues.

They also found a mobile phone, located a crashed car and assisted a member of public with a found sports motorcycle.