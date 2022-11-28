Police in Eastfield, Scarborough, appeal for information after repeated car damage
Police in Scarborough have appealed for information after repeated criminal damage on Carrside, Eastfield.
A police spokesperson said: “If you live in the area of Carrside, Eastfield and have any information regarding a vehicle being damaged whilst roadside between the time of 4pm on Tuesday 22 and 6:45am on Thursday 24 November, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 providing the reference number 12220208257.
“For target hardening advice on your property including vehicles, feel free to attend Eastfield Police Station and ask for the Neighbourhood Team.”