Police in Eastfield take steps to tackle nuisance off-road bikers

Police in Eastfield seized three off-road bikes during a crackdown on anti-social riding

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have launched a crackdown on off-road bikers who have been causing a nuisance in the Eastfield area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation has been set up in response to a series of complaints from residents about anti-social riding.

On Sunday (January 12), three riders were stopped and their bikes seized at The Dell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Zac Waterman, from the Eastfield and Filey Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We know this is a big issue on the estate and one that gets a lot of complaints.

Police in Eastfield seized three off-road bikes during a crackdown on anti-social riding

“To help deal with the situation, we have put together a problem-solving plan to target the illegal riders.

“We are continuing to work with our Response team and Specialist Operations colleagues, including the force’s off-road bike team and the use of unmarked police vehicles so we can catch the offenders in the act.”

PC Waterman is urging residents to report information about the key locations where the anti-social riding is taking place, and to pass information to the police in confidence or anonymously about where the suspected offenders live so robust action can be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has information which could help the new operation is asked to email PC Waterman in confidence at [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Zac Waterman.

There is also the option of passing information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by making an online report.

Quote reference number 12240215941 when providing details.