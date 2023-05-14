Police in Filey: Filey Beach reopened by police after gruesome find of 'possible human bones'
Police have reopened Filey beach after “possible human bones” were discovered.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th May 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 09:24 BST
North Yorkshire Police announced on Saturday (May 13) that the bones had been found and officers were temporarily closing the beach while they investigated.
The find was made at around midday.
They have since announced the beach is open again and the bones have been confirmed as belonging to an animal.