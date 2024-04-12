Police in Filey put out appeal to reunite Nintendo Switch with its owner

In a message on Facebook, officers appealed for anyone who has lost their Switch to get in touch.

The post read: “Do we have your games console?“We have an item of found property at Filey Police Station that we're trying to reunite with its rightful owner.“It's a Nintendo Switch in a case.“Please email [email protected] if it might be yours, quoting reference number 12240062965.“The owner will have to confirm its colour, the games it was found with and the username displayed on the screen to confirm ownership.”