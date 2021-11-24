Police in Filey target suspected drug dealers as part of the force's Proactive Fortnight. (Credit: North Yorkshire Police.)

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team executed warrants in Filey after reports were gathered from the Filey community about suspected drug dealing.

The warrants visited two separate addresses on Tuesday November 22.

The operation was part of the ongoing “Proactive Fortnight” across the Scarborough Borough and Ryedale policing areas, and was supported by the Operational Support Unit, Response officers and a Dog Unit.

Sergeant Vicky Quigley, from the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve been doing a proactive two weeks in the Scarborough area.

“In Filey today we have executed two Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrants at two separate properties where a small amount of cannabis has been located.

“We want to reassure the public that any information that you do give to us will be acted upon, so please keep feeding that information in.

“And this isn’t only for the two weeks, we will continue to act upon that information and execute warrants as we see fit.”

The team of officers first targeted a flat on Murray Street where a search was carried out within the property and an outbuilding.

A man aged in his late 20s and a woman aged in her early 30s were also searched and spoken to by the officers.

A small amount of cannabis was seized for destruction and a cannabis warning was issued to the woman.

The occupants of the flat told officers they are due to move from Filey and away from North Yorkshire.

The officers then went to an address on Victoria Avenue where another search was carried out after entry was forced. There was nobody home at the time.

A boy aged in his late-teens later arrived back at the address during the search and he was spoken to in relation to suspected drug-related offences at the house.

No drugs were recovered from the address.

If you are in danger or feel threatened, always call the police on 999 for an emergency response.

If you are concerned that a friend or a young person you care for is being exploited or is involved in drug dealing, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or make a report online at www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Visit the Fearless website for advice and information for young people.

For information about drugs visit the Talk to Frank website.