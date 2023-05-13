News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Police in Filey today: Filey Beach reopened by police after gruesome find of 'possible human bones'

Police have reopened Filey beach after “possible human bones” were discovered.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th May 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 15:44 BST

North Yorkshire Police announced earlier today (Saturday) that the bones had been found and officers were temporarily closing the beach while they investigated.

The find was made at around midday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have since announced the beach is open again and the bones have been confirmed as belonging to an animal.

Police shut the beach earlier todayPolice shut the beach earlier today
Police shut the beach earlier today
Most Popular
Read More
IN PICTURES: Here are 12 things that everyone in Scarborough should have done at...