Police in Malton search for owner of valuable men's watch
Police in Malton are taking time out to locate the owner of a valuable men’s watch.
The watch, which was found on the Yorkshire Wolds Way, was handed in at Malton Police Station on Thursday (July 17).
A police spokesperson said: “Time will tell if we can get the watch back to its rightful owner.
“If it's yours, and you can describe it, or provide proof of ownership, please contact us.
“Dial 101, quoting reference 12250131753, or use the live chat feature on our website.”