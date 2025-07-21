Police in Malton search for owner of valuable men's watch

Police in Malton are taking time out to locate the owner of a valuable men’s watch.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The watch, which was found on the Yorkshire Wolds Way, was handed in at Malton Police Station on Thursday (July 17).

A police spokesperson said: “Time will tell if we can get the watch back to its rightful owner.

“If it's yours, and you can describe it, or provide proof of ownership, please contact us.

“Dial 101, quoting reference 12250131753, or use the live chat feature on our website.”