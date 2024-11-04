The Peugeot cycle was recovered in Pickering

Police officers in Pickering have put out an appeal on social media to reunite a bike found in the town with its owner.

In a post on the North Yorkshire Police – Ryedale Facebook page, a police spokesperson wrote: “Has anyone lost a bike, or had one stolen? This wheelie nice bike was found in Pickering today. “The bike has been taken to Pickering Police Station.

“If it is yours, please attend Pickering Station to enquire, or contact PC70 via [email protected].”