Police in Pickering encourage residents to report anti-social behaviour after play park damage

A bin has been set alight during the incidents - Image: North Yorkshire Police

Ryedale police have encouraged Pickering residents to file reports after a number of criminal damage incidents in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on the North Yorkshire Police – Ryedale Facebook page read: “We are aware of reports involving anti-social behaviour, graffiti and damage across resources in Pickering, namely the Ropery area, and the play park at Woodlands Park.

“This has also included bin fires in Pickering, damage to fencing and the water tap at Woodlands Park.

“We are continuing to encourage our residents to report Anti-Social Behaviour either via 101 or using the online reporting form: https://orlo.uk/EoLnJ”