Police in Pickering encourage residents to report anti-social behaviour after play park damage
Ryedale police have encouraged Pickering residents to file reports after a number of criminal damage incidents in the town.
A post on the North Yorkshire Police – Ryedale Facebook page read: “We are aware of reports involving anti-social behaviour, graffiti and damage across resources in Pickering, namely the Ropery area, and the play park at Woodlands Park.
“This has also included bin fires in Pickering, damage to fencing and the water tap at Woodlands Park.
“We are continuing to encourage our residents to report Anti-Social Behaviour either via 101 or using the online reporting form: https://orlo.uk/EoLnJ”