Police in Scarborough administer life-saving drug to unconscious man

Police were alerted to the incident on Alma Square by CCTV operators

Police in Scarborough have administered the life-saving drug Naloxone to a man who as reported to be unconscious on Alma Square in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to attend the medical emergency at around 12.40pm on Monday (February 17).

After being called in by CCTV operators, officers assisted with CPR and a Naloxone shot was administered to a man who was reported to be unconscious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He regained consciousness as paramedics attended the location.

During the incident, a group had gathered, some of whom were reported to be aggressive and breaching the Public Space Protection Order by drinking alcohol.

As officers seized alcohol and dealt with offences, one woman was racially abusive towards one officer and was subsequently arrested for the offence.

The man, who required medical assistance, was taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital whilst the arrested 48-year-old Scarborough woman was taken to custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time she reached the desk of the Custody Sergeant, the woman had been further arrested for assaulting an officer on her way in.

Naloxone is an emergency antidote used to reverse the effect of opioids.

It can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has been slowed or stopped due to an opioid overdose.

If Naloxone can be administered within 15 minutes of an overdose, the depressive effects of the drug can be reversed and a life may be saved.

Naloxone is not a controlled drug and is being carried by some officers in North Yorkshire Police.