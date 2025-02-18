Police in Scarborough administer life-saving drug to unconscious man
Officers were called to attend the medical emergency at around 12.40pm on Monday (February 17).
After being called in by CCTV operators, officers assisted with CPR and a Naloxone shot was administered to a man who was reported to be unconscious.
He regained consciousness as paramedics attended the location.
During the incident, a group had gathered, some of whom were reported to be aggressive and breaching the Public Space Protection Order by drinking alcohol.
As officers seized alcohol and dealt with offences, one woman was racially abusive towards one officer and was subsequently arrested for the offence.
The man, who required medical assistance, was taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital whilst the arrested 48-year-old Scarborough woman was taken to custody.
By the time she reached the desk of the Custody Sergeant, the woman had been further arrested for assaulting an officer on her way in.
Naloxone is an emergency antidote used to reverse the effect of opioids.
It can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has been slowed or stopped due to an opioid overdose.
If Naloxone can be administered within 15 minutes of an overdose, the depressive effects of the drug can be reversed and a life may be saved.
Naloxone is not a controlled drug and is being carried by some officers in North Yorkshire Police.