Police in Scarborough appeal for CCTV footage after burglary on Stepney Road

Police in Scarborough have appealed for CCTV footage after a burglary on Stepney Road

The incident took place on Saturday evening (February 16) on Stepney Road in Scarborough, near to the junction with Box Hill sometime between 6:30pm and 7:15pm.

To assist with the investigation, officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything suspicious, or anyone travelling through the area who may have dash or cycle-cam footage.

Police are also appealing to anyone in the area who may have CCTV at their property, and haven’t already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

Anyone can help, should call 101 and quote reference 12240029848.