Police in Scarborough appeal for help to find owner of bike recovered in town centre

Scarborough Police have recovered a Carrera Valour bike in the town centre.
By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 08:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 08:09 BST
Police in Scarborough appeal for help to find owner of bike recovered in town centre

Police located the bike on Friday (August 18), however, as it hasn't been recorded on any property register they are unable to return the bike to the rightful owner.

An appeal issued on the North Yorkshire Police-Scarborough Borough Facebook page read: “If you believe the bike to be yours, please contact PC Milner via email - [email protected] or call 101 and ask for PC 762 Milner - You will have to provide proof of ownership.”