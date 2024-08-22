Police in Scarborough appeal for information after images of criminal damage shared on social media

Officers have appealed for information after a criminal damage incident was reported in Scarborough

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information after images of a criminal damage incident in Scarborough appeared on social media.

A post on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough area Facebook page read: “We are aware of an image which is circulating on social media in Scarborough and we are appealing for information.

“We have received a report of criminal damage to a property near to the North Marine Road/Woodall Avenue junction.

“The damage occurred on Sunday August 11, however a prowler was captured on CCTV on Sunday August 18.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the North Marine Road, Woodall Avenue or Victoria Park Avenue on Sunday August 18, or anyone who may have CCTV in the area to get in touch if they recognise the description of the suspect.”

The suspect was reported to be a young white male, in his twenties, wearing a tracksuit and Adidas trainers. It was also reported that he was wearing sunglasses.

It is possible that the trainers may also have been Nike.

The suspect was sighted at 11.37pm, however was only there for less than a minute and left in an unknown direction.

The spokesperson said: “If you live in the area and may have CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell cameras, we are appealing for you to review your footage.

“If you can assist the investigation, please contact 101 quoting reference number 12240149907.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”