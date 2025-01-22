Police in Scarborough arrest 30-year-old man on suspicion of theft and drug offences

Police in Scarborough have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle theft

On Monday, January 6, officers were made aware of a vehicle potentially using cloned plates in the local area and were dispatched to search for the vehicle.

Upon locating the vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, in Scalby, further checks were conducted using the vehicle identification number (VIN) which identified it as being a stolen vehicle from the Humberside area.

Officers made enquiries at a nearby property, where a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of the vehicle.

Following further parts of the investigation, the suspect has also been arrested on suspicion of drug offences, including production of a Class A drug, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class C drug.

The suspect has been bailed whilst officers await the outcome of the forensics tests and the CPS charging decision.

The investigation is part of the Clear, Hold, Build, operation which focuses on criminal activity on the Barrowcliff Estate in Scarborough.

A multi-agency team is working with the community to drive out organised crime and anti-social behaviour.

Anyone with information about drug dealing, or other crimes, can call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.