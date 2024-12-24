Police in Scarborough attempt to reunite surfboard with owner in time for Christmas
Officers have taken to social media in a bid to locate the owner of the surfboard, which they believe may have been caught in gusts during the recent bad weather.
In a post on the North Yorkshire Police – Yorkshire Coast Facebook page, a police spokesperson wrote:
“Are you missing a surfboard in Scarborough?
“Last week, a surfboard managed to navigate itself in to a garden in the Fulford Road area of Scarborough.
“This is probably due to high winds, however we also want to rule out the possibility that it has been stolen/misplaced.
“If you are missing a surfboard, please get in touch with 101 or Scarborough Police Station, quoting reference number 12240234186.
“We will of course be asking for a description, hence why we haven't posted a picture.
“Please bring valid ID with you to claim the board.”