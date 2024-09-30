Police in Scarborough issue CCTV appeal after theft from Millets
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV still of a man they need to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.
The theft happened at Millets on Newborough on August 2 this year.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected].
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sean Edgar, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference number 12240138878 when passing on information.