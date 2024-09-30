Police have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the theft

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV still of a man they need to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

The theft happened at Millets on Newborough on August 2 this year.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected].

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sean Edgar, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12240138878 when passing on information.