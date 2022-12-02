Police in Scarborough launch Operation Carol to provide reassuring presence for shoppers this Christmas

Running throughout December, Operation Carol will see officers and PCSOs from the Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team working closely with retailers and community partners to enhance safety and security in the busy shopping areas.

PC Kirsty Masters, the Town Centre Beat Manager, said: “We’re using several tactics to deter and disrupt retail crime in the run up to Christmas, including increased high visibility patrols to provide a reassuring presence for shoppers and retailers alike.

“We also play an active role in the town’s Shopwatch scheme which involves effective partnership working with staff from stores and businesses.

Sound as a pound: Positive engagement with festive shoppers to make them feel safe and secure in the town centre

"This allows for quick communication and a fast police response to deal with any retail crime or anti-social behaviour issues that arise.”

The Neighbourhood Policing Team is patrolling alongside Community Safety Officers from Scarborough’s Community Impact Team to engage with and assist some of the more vulnerable shopping locations.

Utilising other teams within North Yorkshire Police, Operation Carol will also see the Roads Policing Group actively on the hunt for travelling criminals who may make the mistake of coming to Scarborough to commit crime during the festive period.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Rebecca Lalor said: “Through Operation Carol, we aim to support our community and businesses by using previous reports and community intelligence to identify where our patrols are needed so we can be in the right place at the right time.

Casting a watchful eye over the Brunswick

“We want residents, visitors, and retailers in Scarborough to feel safe and enjoy their Christmas shopping in the town centre.”

Police aim to keep shoppers safe this Christmas

The Operation Carol team in Scarborough town centre

