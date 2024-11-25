Police in Scarborough release details of five arrests on 'busy' Saturday night

North Yorkshire Police has shared details of a number of arrests made on Saturday night

North Yorkshire Police has shared details of a number of arrest made on a ‘busy’ Saturday night (November 23).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A detailed post released on the North Yorkshire Police – Yorkshire Coast Facebook page read:

“It was a busy night for Scarborough custody, with an arrest early evening for a suspect of a burglary from the night before being booked in. (12240213379)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming in from Pickering, a suspect arrested for stalking/harassment who, in the struggle of being arrested, decided to try to bite an officer, resulting in PAVA (an incapacitant spray) being used to bring the suspect under control. (12240214428)

“On the coast in Scarborough, officers were flagged down by door staff from one of the pubs in the town centre, who had ejected a suspect male. The suspect didn't take too kindly to this, and was being aggressive to the door staff. Officers stepped in and faced verbal abuse. The suspect was given multiple opportunities to walk away, however, ended up being arrested for a public order offence. The suspect also directed homophobic abuse towards our officer, then continued being abusive to officers throughout his custody experience. (12240214623)

“There was no rest for the custody suite, with two arrests following a short time later. Both for violence after what was described as a melee in the town centre. After a violent altercation with a member of the public, officers on foot patrol intervened, resulting in the first suspect from trying to run away from officers, he was subsequently chased, caught and arrested for an assault and a public order offence. The assault was later discontinued following no complaint from the victim. A suspected class A drug was also found during the search and he was arrested for this.

“The second suspect from the melee was also arrested for an assault offence. However, having driven the wrong direction along St Nicholas Street to join the disturbance, the driver refused to provide a specimen of breath at roadside, and added this to his offences list. It transpired that the second suspect had also failed to stop for one of our Sergeants and had been sighted driving in a reckless manner round town prior to the disturbance. (12240214653)”