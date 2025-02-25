Police in Scarborough release footage of teen who tried to hide in Throxenby Mere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bodycam footage released today (Tuesday February 25) captures the moment police fished a shivering criminal out of a lake before arresting him.

Officers in Scarborough attempted to stop a Ford Mondeo driven by 18-year-old Davey Smith after it was seen acting suspiciously in the early hours of the morning.

However, Smith sparked a police pursuit after he failed to stop on the outskirts of Scarborough.

Skilled drivers from North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group followed him into Forge Valley where they used a stinger device to deflate the Mondeo’s tyres and bring the pursuit to a safe stop.

Davey Smith

Smith, of Scarborough, and a passenger ran from the vehicle towards Throxenby Mere.

The passenger was detained immediately. However, there was no sign of Smith.

After around 45 minutes of searching by torchlight, Traffic Sergeant Mark Patterson noticed a figure almost fully submerged in the water.

Bodycam footage shows the moment he reached in and dragged Smith out of the cold lake.

Sgt Patterson said: “Smith was arrested and we immediately gave him first aid to help him warm up while an ambulance was called.

“He was shivering, so we wrapped him in a foil blanket and gave him one of our woolly police hats to wear, and a thick winter police coat.

“It certainly wasn’t the cleverest place to hide on a cold November night and he could have caused himself serious harm.”

Sgt Patterson added: “His dangerous driving also posed a massive risk to others. So I’m glad we were able to use our resources and tactics to bring him to a safe stop in a quiet area.”

Smith was taken to hospital before being charged for the incident, which happened on November 6 last year.

The passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was also detained but was later released with no further action.

Smith pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failure to stop, failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis and driving without insurance or an appropriate licence.

Magistrates in Scarborough yesterday (February 24) sentenced him to 32 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, 200 hours of unpaid work, a 28-month driving ban and ordered him to pay more than £270 in fines and costs.