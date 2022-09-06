Police in Scarborough say man found in street with neck injury was not victim of assault
North Yorkshire Police have issued a statement after reports appeared on social media that a man had been found on Castle Road with a neck injury.
Police have reassured the wider community that the injury is not the result of an assault.
A police spokeswoman said: “We are aware that a report of a man being found with an injury to his throat on Castle Road in Scarborough is circulating on social media.
"To confirm, we did receive a report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service of a man found with a neck injury on Castle Road at 6am on Sunday (September 4).
He was taken to Scarborough District Hospital where he has undergone surgery.
“Officers have conducted detailed enquiries and consulted medical specialists on the nature of the injury.
"It has been determined that it was caused by a self-inflicted accident and not an assault by another person.
“We hope this information provides reassurance for the man's family and within the community.”