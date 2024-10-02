Police in Scarborough to give away FREE bike lights at lunchtime today - Here's how to get them

Officers from North Yorkshire Police will be giving away free cycle lights at their bike marking event today (Wednesday, October 2).

PCSO Lorna Pearcey and PCSO Dan Andrews will be marking bikes today at Scarborough Railway Station between 12.30pm and 3pm. They will be working alongside officers from British Transport Police in the car park of the train station on Westborough. Bikes will be marked using a hammer-type nib marking tool known as a Dot Peen which presses the surface being marked to create a permanent impression. A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said on its Yorkshire coast Facebook page: “You don't have to book, you can just turn up with your bikes.