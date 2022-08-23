Police in Scarborough welcome the jailing of a local Class A drug dealer

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron James Harris

Aaron James Harris, aged 24, of Aberdeen Walk, pleaded guilty to being concerned in offering to supply cocaine at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on August 1.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on Tuesday (August 23).

Harris’ offending occurred in Scarborough between November 3 2021 and January 16 2022 and was uncovered by officers from the Operation Expedite Proactive Team.

It centred around the activities of a ‘deal-line’ linked to two mobile phones which were used to offer the supply of cocaine.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Constable Jessie Landers, who led the investigation, said: “The successful conviction of Harris was built upon detailed analysis of call data and mobile phone downloads.

“We were able to prove beyond any doubt that the two phones were linked to Harris, and it was clear from the text message broadcasts that he was offering the sale of cocaine during this two-month period.

“The investigation team welcomes the custodial sentence, and this result is another stark warning to those involved in drug-related crime that we will track them down and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Signs of drug dealing can include

· Increased callers at a property at all times of the day or night

· Increase in cars pulling up for short periods of time

· Different accents at a property

· Anti-social behaviour at a property

· Not seeing the resident for long periods of time

· Drug-related rubbish – small plastic bags, syringes

· Windows covered or curtains closed for long periods

Get help for drug addiction

· North Yorkshire Horizons - adult specialist drug and alcohol service - freephone 08000 14 14 80 – nyhorizons.org.uk/

· North Yorkshire Rise – young people's specialist drug and alcohol service - freephone 08000 14 14 80 (option 2) – humankindcharity.org.uk/service/nyrise/

· City of York Drug and Alcohol Service - 01904 464 680 - changing-lives.org.uk/services/drug-alcohol/york-drug-alcohol-support-services/

· NHS -nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/drug-addiction-getting-help/