Police officers were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Burton Fleming on Thursday, September 25.
Police officers are appealing for information after they were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Burton Fleming on Thursday, September 25.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “It is reported at around 11.35am, a white MG ZS and a white Nissan Qashqai were involved in a collision at the crossroads of South Street and Front Street.

"Emergency services attended and the driver of the Nissan, a 75-year-old man, was taken to hospital to be assessed for injuries, where he remains at this time.

"The passenger of the Nissan, a 72-year-old woman was also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information or dashcam footage that may assist officers with their ongoing enquiries, is asked to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 25*134762.”

