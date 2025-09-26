Police information appeal after Burton Fleming collision
A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “It is reported at around 11.35am, a white MG ZS and a white Nissan Qashqai were involved in a collision at the crossroads of South Street and Front Street.
"Emergency services attended and the driver of the Nissan, a 75-year-old man, was taken to hospital to be assessed for injuries, where he remains at this time.
"The passenger of the Nissan, a 72-year-old woman was also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information or dashcam footage that may assist officers with their ongoing enquiries, is asked to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 25*134762.”