Police information appeal after injured badger found at Skipsea dies from snare wounds

The animal had serious wounds as a result of being trapped in a deliberately set snare and died despite the efforts of wildlife rescuers.
A police spokesman, via Facebook, said: “On May 27, an injured badger sow was found on land off Bridlington Road at Skipsea with deep and serious wounds as a result of being trapped in a deliberately set snare.
“Given her poor emaciated state, the extent of the injuries and level of infection present, the badger had clearly suffered, trapped in the snare for a period of days.
“Despite the very best efforts of the Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue team the badger sadly succumbed to her injuries.
“Badgers are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and Protection of Badgers Act.
“Offences are committed when a Badger is wilfully killed, injured or taken and this includes snaring.
“If anyone has any information in relation to this incident please can they contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 22000010353.”