Police information appeal after injured badger found at Skipsea dies from snare wounds

Humberside Police officers are appealing for information after a badger was found badly injured near Skipsea. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

The animal had serious wounds as a result of being trapped in a deliberately set snare and died despite the efforts of wildlife rescuers.

A police spokesman, via Facebook, said: “On May 27, an injured badger sow was found on land off Bridlington Road at Skipsea with deep and serious wounds as a result of being trapped in a deliberately set snare.

“Given her poor emaciated state, the extent of the injuries and level of infection present, the badger had clearly suffered, trapped in the snare for a period of days.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Despite the very best efforts of the Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue team the badger sadly succumbed to her injuries.

“Badgers are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and Protection of Badgers Act.

“Offences are committed when a Badger is wilfully killed, injured or taken and this includes snaring.