Police investigate criminal damage near Bridlington which could impact farmers and food prices

Humberside Police are investigating a report of criminal damage in Burton Fleming that will negatively impact farmers in the area.

The incident occurred between 4pm and 6pm June 28 on Rudston Road in Burton Fleming.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "The offender(s) approached an irrigation pipe that was running along a hedgeline near the grass verge and caused a significant amount of damage by puncturing it in a number of places.

“Not only has this caused considerable damage to the irrigation pipe, but also puts at risk the crops being watered and potentially an increase in food prices affecting everyone, not just the farmers impacted.

“If you have any CCTV footage (including video doorbell) or dashcam footage, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time or have any information about the offenders please contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting occurrence ref: 25000089348.”