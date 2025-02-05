Police investigate fail-to-stop Whitby collision which left woman in 60s with broken arm

Traffic cops are investigating a fail-to-stop pedestrian collision in Whitby which left a local woman with a broken arm.

It happened as the victim, who is aged in her 60s, was walking on the pavement up Spital Bridge towards the A171 at around 6.25pm on Sunday February 2.

She reported that she was struck by the wing mirror of a dark-coloured car that was travelling from behind her, knocking her into a wall.

She managed to walk home but realised she was in a lot of pain when she tried to take off her coat.

Police are investigating a Whitby hit and run which left a woman with a broken arm.

Family members took her to hospital, and she had surgery on Monday.

Police say it was dark when the incident happened, and the woman said she could not see in which direction the car had travelled.

As part of the investigation into the incident, officers are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage that could help to identify the car and the driver.

The car itself may have a damaged wing mirror.

The driver may not have realised what had happened and therefore will not have known they should have stopped at the scene of collision.

If this is you or you possibly know the driver involved, police would like you to come forward as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Joseph Schramm.

If you would prefer to remain anonymously, information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12250020611 when providing details.