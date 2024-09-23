Police investigate reports of man shouting racially motivated abuse in Whitby

Police are investigating reports of racially motivated abuse in Whitby

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and video footage about a reported hate-related public order incident in Whitby.

It happened on Church Street between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday (September 22) and involved a man using a microphone to shout racially and religiously motivated abuse.

Officers are particularly appealing for further information from any member of the public present at the time who may have been impacted by this and for anyone with any mobile phone video or CCTV footage of the incident.

Contact PC Scott Sunderland via email on [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Scott Sunderland.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240173210 when passing on information.