Police investigating after vehicle deliberately set on fire in Scarborough

Beaconsfield Street in Scarborough. (Google Streetview)

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after the incident on Beaconsfield Street in Scarborough around 1.50am on Saturday October 9 2021.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident and extinguished the fire.

Investigations established the vehicle had been deliberately set on fire by an unknown individual and as a result, fire damage had also occurred to a nearby property and another vehicle on the street.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O’Neill or email Paul.O’[email protected]If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.