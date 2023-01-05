Police investigating bike theft in Bridlington uncover suspected £20,000 drug stash

Police were investigating the theft of a bicycle

While at the property officers from Humberside Police found around twenty thousand pounds worth of what is thought to be cocaine.

Four people at the address were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

DC Palmer, investigating the case, said: “30-year-old Michael Severn of Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"He has been detained and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday January 6.

“The other three men arrested have been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information about drug dealing in their area can call us on our non-emergency number 101 to report their concerns.

