Police investigating incident at former County Council depot in West Ayton

It is understood that they had become trapped in one of the former railway station buildings and had to be rescued by police and firefighters

One man was arrested.

It is believed that drugs and alcohol had been found at the scene.

County Coun David Jeffels said action was progressing to clear the site in the future with the removal of a salt heap.

“It is vital that this important site which has been an eyesore for a long time, is redeveloped for the benefit of West Ayton, economically, socially and environmentally”, he said adding that he had written a report outlining possible opportunities which had been sent to the County Council.