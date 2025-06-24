Police investigating possible fraudulent incidents at Co-op in Hunmanby
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are investigating a number of possible fraudulent incidents which have taken place at the Co-Op in Hunmanby, near Filey.
As part of the investigation, police have conducted various CCTV enquiries within the store to identify possible victims.
Officers are now appealing to anyone who visited the store, and believes that they may have been overcharged, between Tuesday February 25 and Thursday March 20 2025, to come forward.
Email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12250052914.
Officers investigating the incident have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of fraud.
He has since been released under investigation.