Police investigating theft of alcohol from Tesco in Filey

Police would like to speak to these two women. (North Yorkshire Police)

The theft took place at the Tesco store on Station Avenue in Filey at around 3.15pm on Friday August 20.

Officer say offenders filled two trollies with alcohol and left the store making no attempt to make payment.

They are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the women in the images as they believe they may hold information which would be useful to the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC 0004 Rushworth, or email [email protected]If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.