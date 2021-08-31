Police investigating threats made to pub staff in the Turks Head in Scarborough

The Turk's Head in Scarborough. (Google Street View)

The incident happened at The Turks Head Pub on Eastborough, Scarborough at approximately 4.45pm on August 20.

Police say a male pub customer made threats to a member of staff and are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information from those present in the pub at this time who may have seen or heard the threats being made.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Stanyon or email [email protected]If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.