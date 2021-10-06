Police investigation into burglary at Olympian Trading Estate in Eastfield

The Olympian Trading Estate on Cayton Low Road. (North Yorkshire Police)

The burglary took place between 12 noon on Saturday September 25 and 8am on Monday September 27 2021.

Damage was caused to gain entry and a number of items were taken from the units on the Cayton Low Road site.

Police are particularly interested in speaking with two men who were captured on CCTV in a dark coloured BMW 3 Series between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Saturday 25 September, as they may hold information which is key to the investigation.

Police would like to speak to these two men. (North Yorkshire Police)

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images or if they have any information or dash cam footage which may assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jacob Rushworth or email [email protected]If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.