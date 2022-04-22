Police issue appeal for information after man left with broken nose in Scarborough assault

It happened on St Thomas Street outside Chubbies around 4.30am on Sunday April 3, and involved a male being punched in the face by another male after he had tried to break up a fight.

The victim was left with a broken nose.

Following a number of other enquiries, police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In particular, they are appealing for information about anyone who may have witnessed the incident or if anyone knows anything about it.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lucy England.