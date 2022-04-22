Police issue appeal for information after man left with broken nose in Scarborough assault

It happened on St Thomas Street outside Chubbies around 4.30am on Sunday April 3, and involved a male being punched in the face by another male after he had tried to break up a fight.
The victim was left with a broken nose.
Following a number of other enquiries, police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about anyone who may have witnessed the incident or if anyone knows anything about it.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lucy England.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220057032.