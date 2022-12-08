Police issue appeal for information following altercation in Scarborough

The incident happened at 1.10pm yesterday (December 7) on Valley Road outside the Rotunda Museum.

Three individuals, two men and one woman were involved and all three people had left the scene by the time the officers had arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now concerned for the welfare of those who were involved and are requesting the public’s help to assist with establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information in relation to an altercation in Scarborough yesterday

If you were involved in the incident, witnessed the incident or have any information that could help to assist the investigation, then email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to Scott Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.