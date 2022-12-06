Police issue appeal for information following racially aggravated assault in Scarborough

The incident happened between 8.55pm and 9.08pm on Sunday, December 4 in the St Thomas Street car park when a group of men were involved in an altercation with the victim who was punched in the face.

One suspect is described as approximately 20 years old, 5ft 6inch in height, of skinny build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a black jacket with circular logo, blue jeans and dark footwear.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a racially aggravated assault in Scarborough

Another suspect is described as 5ft 7inch in height, of stocky build, with short dark hair, and he was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white shoes.

The victim sustained a cut to his nose and disturbed vision and he was treated at Scarborough Hospital before being discharged.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, the men leaving the scene or can help identify the suspects, to contact them as soon as possible.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have caught the incident on dashcam or private CCTV to get in touch.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to PC 1080 Nick Hainsworth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.