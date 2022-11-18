Police issue appeal to find wanted man with links to Scarborough and York
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a wanted man with links to Scarborough and York.
By Lucy Chappell
Marcin Woroch, 35, is from Scarborough and is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage and assault.
Despite extensive enquiries in Scarborough and York, he has not yet been located.
As a result, North Yorkshire Police are urging members of the public to get in touch if you see him or know of his whereabouts.
If you have any information, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12220181509.