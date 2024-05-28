Police issue CCTV appeal after theft at Scarborough Penny Petroleum store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from Penny Petroleum on Scarborough’s Seamer Road.

A man took a variety of washing detergents from the store without attempting to pay for them, on Wednesday May 1, at around 6.40pm.

People are urged to contact police if they recognise the man pictured as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website