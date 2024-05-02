Police issue CCTV image after man makes off from taxi in Scarborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man had ordered a taxi from Pickering to Scarborough, but on arrival in Scarborough, man failed to pay his fare.
The incident happened between 4.30am to 5am on February 29.
A number of enquiries have already been carried out but the identity of the offender remains outstanding.
Please contact policeif you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1488 Bell or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240037288 when passing on information.