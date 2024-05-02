Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man had ordered a taxi from Pickering to Scarborough, but on arrival in Scarborough, man failed to pay his fare.

The incident happened between 4.30am to 5am on February 29.

A number of enquiries have already been carried out but the identity of the offender remains outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV image of a man police want to speak to after someone made off without payment from a taxi in Scarborough.

Please contact policeif you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1488 Bell or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.