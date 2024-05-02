Police issue CCTV image after man makes off from taxi in Scarborough

Police have released a CCTV of a man they would like to speak to after someone made off without payment from a taxi in Scarborough.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:51 BST
A man had ordered a taxi from Pickering to Scarborough, but on arrival in Scarborough, man failed to pay his fare.

The incident happened between 4.30am to 5am on February 29.

A number of enquiries have already been carried out but the identity of the offender remains outstanding.

CCTV image of a man police want to speak to after someone made off without payment from a taxi in Scarborough.CCTV image of a man police want to speak to after someone made off without payment from a taxi in Scarborough.
Please contact policeif you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1488 Bell or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240037288 when passing on information.