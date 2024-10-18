Police issue CCTV image of a man following £900 theft from shop on Seamer Road in Scarborough
The incident happened at approximately 11am on 1 October, at Currys on Seamer Road. It involved the theft of an item worth more than £900.
North Yorkshire Police have asked that anyone who recognises the man pictured should contact them, as he may have information that will assist their investigation.
Those who have information regarding this man or the incident can contact [email protected], or alternatively call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240178926 when passing on information.