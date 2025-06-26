The incident occurred on May 1 at Wilco Motosave where a number of items were stolen, including engine oil and car polish.

North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to, following a theft in Malton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on May 1 at Wilco Motosave where a number of items were stolen, including engine oil and car polish.

A Police spokesperson said: “Contact us if you recognise the women pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Michael Smith or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250077248 when passing on information.”