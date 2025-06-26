Police issue CCTV image of woman after alleged theft from Malton shop

The incident occurred on May 1 at Wilco Motosave where a number of items were stolen, including engine oil and car polish.
North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to, following a theft in Malton.

The incident occurred on May 1 at Wilco Motosave where a number of items were stolen, including engine oil and car polish.

A Police spokesperson said: “Contact us if you recognise the women pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Michael Smith or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250077248 when passing on information.”

