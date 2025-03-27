Police issue CCTV plea after Scarborough shop window damaged

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Mar 2025, 13:04 BST

Police would like to speak to the man in this image after a shop window was damaged in St Thomas Street in Scarborough.

The incident happened on February 15.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the man pictured as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email: [email protected] if you can help.

Police want to speak to the man in this CCTV image after a shop window was damaged in Scarborough.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows.

If you prefer you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250028464 when passing on information.

