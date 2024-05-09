Police issue 'left-over paint' warning as Scarborough schools targeted in scam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schools in North Yorkshire are being advised to look out for a potential scam involving 'workmen' offering to paint parking lines or private zebra crossings.

On Thursday May 2, a school in the Hambleton area was approached by a man purporting to work for the Highways Agency.

Since then, a further seven schools in the York and Scarborough areas have contacted North Yorkshire Police to say they had also been targeted,

giving a similar description of the suspect.

A police spokesman said: “Our investigation is continuing today with this new information and we are urging any schools or any other organisations who have been approached to contact the officer in the appeal below if they have CCTV of the vehicle or suspect.”

As part of his ruse, the man said he had "left over line-painting material" and offered to touch up some parking spaces and a zebra crossing on the school premises.

After work was completed, the man then demanded excessive payment for the work which was substandard, say police.

Payment was not made and he left the premises.

The suspect is described as white skinned but tanned, around 6ft tall and aged about 25 to 30.

He is described as having white, straight teeth and short blonde hair with the front gelled up.

He wore a brand new yellow hi-viz top without any brandings, drove a white unmarked van and had the the correct tools to undertake the work.

It has been confirmed the suspect does not work for the Highways Agency.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “While on this occasion it appears schools are being targeted, other organisations such as churches, hospitals, sports clubs and private businesses - anywhere with car parks really - need to be vigilant.

“If you want work done please approach established companies or individuals that you can talk to again if anything goes wrong and agree a price and contract in writing.”

Any organisation or person who has been made an offer to carry out similar line painting work should contact their local trading standards team and North Yorkshire Police.