Police issue next of kin appeal after death of 42-year-old Bridlington man
Officers from Humberside Police have appealed for help to locate the next of kin of a Bridlington man who died in June.
Shayne James, 42, was found deceased at his home on Albion Terrace in Bridlington on Wednesday June 19.
His death is not being treated as suspicious however attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.
A police spokesperson said: “If you are Shayne’s next of kin, or know who is, please call the coroner’s office on 01482 613 349”