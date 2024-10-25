Police issue next of kin appeal after death of Bridlington man

By Louise French
Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:42 BST
Police in Bridlington are appealing for help to locate the next of kin of a Bridlington manPolice in Bridlington are appealing for help to locate the next of kin of a Bridlington man
Police in Bridlington are appealing for help to locate the next of kin of a Bridlington man
Police are appealing for help to locate the next of kin of a Bridlington man who died earlier this month.

63-year-old Michael Brayshaw was discovered to have died at his home on Kingfisher Drive in Bridlington on Wednesday October 16.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, however despite a number of lines of enquiry, attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.

If you are Michael’s next of kin, or know who is, call the coroner’s office on 01482 623 349.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice