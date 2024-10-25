Police in Bridlington are appealing for help to locate the next of kin of a Bridlington man

Police are appealing for help to locate the next of kin of a Bridlington man who died earlier this month.

63-year-old Michael Brayshaw was discovered to have died at his home on Kingfisher Drive in Bridlington on Wednesday October 16.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, however despite a number of lines of enquiry, attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.

If you are Michael’s next of kin, or know who is, call the coroner’s office on 01482 623 349.